Oliver Bjorkstrand News: Earns helper in loss

Bjorkstrand notched an assist in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Bjorkstrand snapped a three-game slump with the helper. The winger is back on the third line after seeing more ice time in mid-November. He's produced nine points, 43 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-2 rating through 20 outings this season. Few Kraken forwards produce offense at an elite rate, so Bjorkstrand will need to be steadier to be an option for most fantasy managers.