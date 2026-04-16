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Oliver Bjorkstrand News: Finds twine in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Bjorkstrand scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

Bjorkstrand has a point in each of the last two games. This tally ended his 18-game goal drought, a span in which he had just two assists, 21 shots on net and 27 hits. The 31-year-old was in a top-six role as the Lightning rested some veterans Wednesday, but he'll likely revert to a bottom-six spot for Game 1 versus the Canadiens on Sunday. Bjorkstrand ended the regular season with 12 goals, 32 points, 130 shots on net, 85 hits and a minus-14 rating over 80 appearances.

Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tampa Bay Lightning
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