Oliver Bjorkstrand News: Five points in last six games

Bjorkstrand scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-1 victory over the Islanders.

Bjorkstrand scored the game's first goal in the first period. He deflected a shot in the low slot past Ilya Sorokin's blocker. The goal was his 20th this season; that was Bjorkstrand's fourth consecutive 20-goal campaign. It took the winger a bit to get comfortable in Tampa Bay, but after one point in his first seven games, the winger has five in his last six. Bjorkstrand might be a sneaky add for a late-season push.