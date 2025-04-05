Oliver Bjorkstrand News: Hands out assist in shootout loss

Bjorkstrand had an assist, fired three shots on goal and added three hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Bjorkstrand has three goals and three helpers over his last eight contests. The 29-year-old winger has settled into a third-line role with power-play time since behind traded from the Kraken, though his Lightning tenure got off to a shaky start with one goal in the first seven games. Overall, he's produced 20 goals, 24 assists, 147 shots on net, 74 hits and a plus-2 rating over 76 outings this season.