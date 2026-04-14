Oliver Bjorkstrand News: Notches helper in overtime win
Bjorkstrand posted an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.
Bjorkstrand has gone 18 games without a goal, and he's been scratched twice in that span. The 31-year-old's first full year with the Lightning has been a mixed bag. He's earned 11 goals, 31 points, 128 shots on net, 83 hits and a minus-15 rating over 79 appearances, but he's often found himself in a bottom-six role in recent weeks.
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