Oliver Bjorkstrand News: Notches helper in overtime win

Bjorkstrand posted an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Bjorkstrand has gone 18 games without a goal, and he's been scratched twice in that span. The 31-year-old's first full year with the Lightning has been a mixed bag. He's earned 11 goals, 31 points, 128 shots on net, 83 hits and a minus-15 rating over 79 appearances, but he's often found himself in a bottom-six role in recent weeks.