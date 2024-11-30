Oliver Bjorkstrand News: Pair of points in loss

Bjorkstrand scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Sharks.

Bjorkstrand's multi-point effort was his first since Oct. 29. He has two goals and three assists during a four-game point streak. The winger is up to 13 points (two on the power play), 52 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-3 rating across 23 appearances. Bjorkstrand's third-line role isn't a concern on a team like the Kraken, as the ice time is spread fairly evenly around the lineup.