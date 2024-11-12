Oliver Bjorkstrand News: Pockets helper in win

Bjorkstrand notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Bjorkstrand has a point in each of the last two games after he sat out as a healthy scratch last Tuesday against the Avalanche. The 29-year-old winger was able to get on the scoresheet against his former team in this game, setting up a Will Borgen tally in the second period. Bjorkstrand is up to seven points, 38 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-3 rating through 15 appearances in a middle-six role.