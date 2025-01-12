Oliver Bjorkstrand News: Pots goal in defeat

Bjorkstrand deposited a power-play marker on five shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to Detroit.

Bjorkstrand got Seattle on the board late in the second period to end Cam Talbot's shutout bid. Bjorkstrand has found the back of the net in back-to-back games after being held off the scoresheet in the first four games of January. The right-shot winger's production has been streaky this season, but he's an efficient depth player in most formats. The 29-year-old is in a three-way tie for the team lead in goals (13) with Jaden Schwartz and Jared McCann. Bjorkstrand's added 15 helpers and a plus-1 rating through 43 appearances.