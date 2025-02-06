Oliver Bjorkstrand News: Records assist in 600th game

Bjorkstrand registered an assist and a fighting major in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

This was Bjorkstrand's 600th career appearance. The 29-year-old set up an Eeli Tolvanen goal in the third period. Bjorkstrand has had decent production recently with four goals and five assists over his last 14 games. For the season, the winger is up to 35 points (15 goals, 20 helpers), 114 shots on net, 53 hits and 14 PIM, though he has two fighting majors over the last month.