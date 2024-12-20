Oliver Bjorkstrand News: Snags helper in loss

Bjorkstrand provided an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Bjorkstrand has cooled off a bit -- this was his first point in his last three contests. The 29-year-old is up to 11 goals, 12 helpers, 73 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-4 rating through 33 appearances this year. While in a third-line role, the balance of the Kraken's roster puts most of their forwards on fairly level production. Bjorkstrand has among the highest upside of any Seattle forward, as he should push for the 20-goal and 50-point marks.