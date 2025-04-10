Fantasy Hockey
Oliver Bjorkstrand headshot

Oliver Bjorkstrand News: Two points in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Bjorkstrand scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple leafs.

With Jake Guentzel (personal) away from the team, Bjorkstrand moved up to the first power-play unit and took full advantage of the opportunity, producing both his points in the third period to help force OT and earn a point in the standings for the Lightning. The veteran winger is having a strong finish to the regular season, delivering four goals and eight points over the last 10 games, including four points (one goal, three helpers) with the man advantage.

Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
