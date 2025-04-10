Oliver Bjorkstrand News: Two points in OT loss
Bjorkstrand scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple leafs.
With Jake Guentzel (personal) away from the team, Bjorkstrand moved up to the first power-play unit and took full advantage of the opportunity, producing both his points in the third period to help force OT and earn a point in the standings for the Lightning. The veteran winger is having a strong finish to the regular season, delivering four goals and eight points over the last 10 games, including four points (one goal, three helpers) with the man advantage.
