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Oliver Bonk News: Called up Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Bonk was promoted from AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday and will make his NHL debut against the Canadiens.

The 21-year-old blueliner has six goals and 19 points in 44 AHL appearances in his rookie pro season, after missing the early part of the campaign with an upper-body injury sustained during training camp. Bonk won back-to-back OHL titles with the London Knights and helped them claim the 2025 Memorial Cup, logging 11 goals and 40 points in 52 regular-season games last year before adding 14 points in 17 playoff contests. The 22nd-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft is considered a top defensive prospect in the Flyers' system and projects as a future second-pairing blueliner. His NHL debut is worth monitoring in dynasty formats, though he carries no redraft value yet.

Oliver Bonk
Philadelphia Flyers
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