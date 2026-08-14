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Oliver Bonk News: Might earn NHL roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 11:40pm

Bonk is expected to be in the mix for an Opening Night roster spot, per Jordan Hall on NBC Sports Philadelphia on Friday.

Bonk got his first taste of NHL action when he recorded a goal and an assist across 16:28 of ice time in a 4-2 win over Montreal on April 14. He also recorded a hit while logging 12:36 in a playoff appearance May 9. At the AHL level, he had six goals and 19 points in 46 regular-season outings with Lehigh Valley in 2025-26. The 21-year-old has enough offensive upside to be worth keeping an eye on. He'll probably be limited to a third-pairing role if he does make the Flyers out of training camp, but he might also get some power-play ice time in that scenario.

Oliver Bonk
Philadelphia Flyers
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