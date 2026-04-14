Oliver Bonk News: Record-setting NHL debut

Bonk scored a goal and added an assist Tuesday in a 4-2 win over Montreal. It was his NHL debut.

Bonk is the first Flyers defenseman to score a goal in his NHL debut and the third to have a multipoint effort in his debut. Gord Murphy (1988-89) and Behn Wilson (1978-79) are the others. Bonk came into Tuesday with six goals and 13 assists in 44 games in his rookie season with AHL Lehigh Valley.