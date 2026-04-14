Oliver Bonk News: Record-setting NHL debut
Bonk scored a goal and added an assist Tuesday in a 4-2 win over Montreal. It was his NHL debut.
Bonk is the first Flyers defenseman to score a goal in his NHL debut and the third to have a multipoint effort in his debut. Gord Murphy (1988-89) and Behn Wilson (1978-79) are the others. Bonk came into Tuesday with six goals and 13 assists in 44 games in his rookie season with AHL Lehigh Valley.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oliver Bonk See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15050 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season193 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Two Up, One DownJanuary 5, 2025
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top--100 Prospects: Part 2 (1-50)September 19, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oliver Bonk See More