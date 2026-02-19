Oliver Bonk News: Returns to AHL
Bonk was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.
Bonk was up with the Flyers to practice with the team during the Olympic break, and he's returning to the minors without making his NHL debut. The 21-year-old has two goals and six points in 22 outings with Lehigh Valley in 2025-26.
