Oliver Bonk headshot

Oliver Bonk News: Returns to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Bonk was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

Bonk was up with the Flyers to practice with the team during the Olympic break, and he's returning to the minors without making his NHL debut. The 21-year-old has two goals and six points in 22 outings with Lehigh Valley in 2025-26.

Oliver Bonk
Philadelphia Flyers
