Oliver Bonk News: Returns to minors

Bonk was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Bonk made his NHL debut Tuesday, providing a goal and an assist to lead the Flyers to a 4-2 victory over Montreal. That fantastic performance will help make his case when he's competing for an NHL roster spot during training camp, but for now, he'll focus on closing out the campaign for Lehigh Valley, which will not make the Calder Cup Playoffs. The 21-year-old defenseman has six goals, 19 points and 22 PIM in 44 outings with the AHL squad in 2025-26. Bonk is unlikely to play for Philadelphia during its playoff run, but he might eventually join the club as a Black Ace to get a taste of the postseason atmosphere.