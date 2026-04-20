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Oliver Bonk News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Bonk was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Bonk had six goals and 19 points in 46 games during his rookie AHL campaign in 2025-26. He also made an impact in his NHL debut against Montreal on Tuesday, when he notched one goal and one assist in a 4-2 victory. However, Bonk is probably just up with the Flyers in the postseason to be a member of the Black Aces.

Oliver Bonk
Philadelphia Flyers
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