Oliver Bonk News: Summoned from AHL
Bonk was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday.
Bonk had six goals and 19 points in 46 games during his rookie AHL campaign in 2025-26. He also made an impact in his NHL debut against Montreal on Tuesday, when he notched one goal and one assist in a 4-2 victory. However, Bonk is probably just up with the Flyers in the postseason to be a member of the Black Aces.
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