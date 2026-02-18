Oliver Bonk headshot

Oliver Bonk News: Up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Bonk was summoned by Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Bonk has two goals and six points in 22 outings with AHL Lehigh Valley in 2025-26. The 21-year-old might make his NHL debut when the Flyers' schedule resumes next Wednesday in Washington. However, it's also possible that he's simply up to get into some practices with the NHL squad during the Olympic break and will be returned to the minors without getting into a game.

Oliver Bonk
Philadelphia Flyers
