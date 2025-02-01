Oliver Ekman-Larsson Injury: Injured in Saturday's contest
Ekman-Larsson (lower body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Oilers.
Ekman-Larsson logged just 5:09 of ice time prior to his injury. The Maple Leafs are off for a couple of days following this contest before continuing their road trip in Calgary on Tuesday. If Ekman-Larsson can't play, Philippe Myers will likely rejoin the lineup after being a scratch Saturday.
