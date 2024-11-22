Oliver Ekman-Larsson Injury: Misses practice Friday
Ekman-Larsson missed practice Friday with an illness.
The Maple Leafs get a rare Saturday off as they do not play again until Sunday versus Utah. That will give Ekman-Larsson an extra day to get healthy. Ekman-Larsson has been a rock on the Toronto blue line and has chipped in with a goal and seven assists in 20 games. He is on a two-game point streak heading into action Sunday. Consider him day-to-day at this point. If he is unable to go, look for Jani Hakanpaa to enter the lineup.
