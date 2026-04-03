Oliver Ekman-Larsson headshot

Oliver Ekman-Larsson Injury: Not expected to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Ekman-Larsson (lower body) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Los Angeles, per Luke Fox of Sportsnet.

Ekman-Larsson left Thursday's 4-1 loss to San Jose due to the injury. He has eight goals and 38 points in 73 outings in 2025-26. Troy Stecher is slated to play Saturday because of Ekman-Larsson's absence.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Toronto Maple Leafs
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