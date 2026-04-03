Oliver Ekman-Larsson Injury: Not expected to play Saturday
Ekman-Larsson (lower body) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Los Angeles, per Luke Fox of Sportsnet.
Ekman-Larsson left Thursday's 4-1 loss to San Jose due to the injury. He has eight goals and 38 points in 73 outings in 2025-26. Troy Stecher is slated to play Saturday because of Ekman-Larsson's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oliver Ekman-Larsson See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week17 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week24 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 7th30 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oliver Ekman-Larsson See More