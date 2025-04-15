Oliver Ekman-Larsson Injury: Not playing Tuesday
Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed) won't play against Buffalo on Tuesday, per Mark Masters of TSN.
Ekman-Larsson will miss his third straight game, and it's unclear if he will be ready to return for Toronto's regular-season finale against Detroit on Thursday. He has accounted for four goals, 29 points, 118 shots on net, 83 blocked shots and 108 hits across 77 games this campaign.
