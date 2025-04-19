Oliver Ekman-Larsson Injury: Practices Saturday

Elman-Larsson (upper body) participated in Saturday's practice Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Ekman-Larsson missed the last four games of the regular season but could be ready for the beginning of the playoffs. He isn't sure if he will play in Game 1 versus Ottawa on Sunday, per Mark Masters of TSN. Ekman-Larsson had four goals, 25 assists, 108 hits and 83 blocked shots over 77 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season.