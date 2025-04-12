Fantasy Hockey
Oliver Ekman-Larsson headshot

Oliver Ekman-Larsson Injury: Won't travel for Sunday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed) will not play Sunday versus the Hurricanes, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Ekman-Larsson will miss his second game in a row. It's unclear if he'll rejoin the Maple Leafs for their game Tuesday in Buffalo. Dakota Mermis will be an emergency recall to replenish the Maple Leafs' blue line for Sunday's game after they faced the Canadiens on Saturday with just five defensemen.

