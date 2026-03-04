Oliver Ekman-Larsson News: Being held out Wednesday

Ekman-Larsson will not be in the lineup versus New Jersey on Wednesday for roster management, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

With the trade deadline looming, it seems Ekman-Larsson may have played his last game in the Maple Leafs jersey. The blueliner has been struggling to produce in the offensive zone of late, going 13 games without recording a point while producing just four helpers. Depending on where he lands, Ekman-Larsson could be a candidate for power-play minutes, perhaps on a second unit.