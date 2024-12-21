Oliver Ekman-Larsson News: Contributes assist Saturday
Ekman-Larsson picked up an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.
He laid two hits, added one block and fired one shot in 21:56 of playing time in Saturday's defeat. Ekman-Larsson has delivered a couple of assists every seven games or so, adds a block-a-game and averages three hits every two games. He is more valuable on the ice than in the fantasy arena.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now