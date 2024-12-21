Fantasy Hockey
Oliver Ekman-Larsson headshot

Oliver Ekman-Larsson News: Contributes assist Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 7:05am

Ekman-Larsson picked up an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

He laid two hits, added one block and fired one shot in 21:56 of playing time in Saturday's defeat. Ekman-Larsson has delivered a couple of assists every seven games or so, adds a block-a-game and averages three hits every two games. He is more valuable on the ice than in the fantasy arena.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Toronto Maple Leafs
