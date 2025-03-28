Oliver Ekman-Larsson News: Earns 500th NHL point

Ekman-Larsson notched an assist, four hits, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Ekman-Larsson earned the 500th point of his career when he assisted on a Scott Laughton tally in the second period. The milestone came in Ekman-Larsson's 1,053rd game, and it snapped a four-game point drought. The defenseman has been a good fit for the Maple Leafs in his first year with the team, racking up 29 points, 109 shots on net, 98 hits, 73 blocked shots, 50 PIM and a plus-9 rating across 71 appearances. He's three points back of matching his total from 80 outings with the Panthers a year ago.