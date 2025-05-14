Fantasy Hockey
Oliver Ekman-Larsson headshot

Oliver Ekman-Larsson News: Expected to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Ekman-Larsson (illness) is slated to play in Game 5 against Florida on Wednesday after participating in the Maple Leafs' optional skate, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Ekman-Larsson missed Tuesday's practice because of the illness. He's played in all 10 of Toronto's 2025 playoff games, recording two goals, four points, six PIM, 15 hits and 11 blocks while averaging 19:14 of ice time.

