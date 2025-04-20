Oliver Ekman-Larsson News: Good to go
Ekman-Larsson (upper body) will play against Ottawa on Sunday in Game 1, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.
Ekman-Larsson missed the final four games of the 2024-25 regular season, finishing with four goals, 29 points, 118 shots on net, 83 blocked shots and 108 hits across 77 appearances. With Ekman-Larsson and Jake McCabe (upper body) available to play, Dakota Mermis and Philippe Myers will be healthy scratches in Sunday's playoff opener.
