Oliver Ekman-Larsson headshot

Oliver Ekman-Larsson News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed) will play Sunday against the Penguins, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Ekman-Larsson appeared to suffer an injury in Friday's win over the Rangers before missing practice Saturday, though the veteran defenseman will ultimately suit up Sunday in Pittsburgh. Ekman-Larsson has four goals, 25 points and a career-best plus-18 rating through 58 games this season.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Toronto Maple Leafs
