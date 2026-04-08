Oliver Ekman-Larsson News: Good to play
Ekman-Larsson (lower body) is set to play Wednesday versus Washington, per David Alter of The Hockey News.
Ekman-Larsson missed Saturday's game against Los Angeles because of the injury. He has eight goals and 38 points in 73 appearances in 2025-26. Troy Stecher is projected to be a healthy scratch to accommodate Ekman-Larsson's return.
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