Oliver Ekman-Larsson headshot

Oliver Ekman-Larsson News: Good to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Ekman-Larsson (lower body) is set to play Wednesday versus Washington, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Ekman-Larsson missed Saturday's game against Los Angeles because of the injury. He has eight goals and 38 points in 73 appearances in 2025-26. Troy Stecher is projected to be a healthy scratch to accommodate Ekman-Larsson's return.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Toronto Maple Leafs
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