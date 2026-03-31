Oliver Ekman-Larsson News: Helps out twice Monday

Ekman-Larsson registered two assists, put two shots on net and recorded three blocked shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Ekman-Larsson recorded a secondary helper on each of Toronto's first two goals Monday. Overall, the 34-year-old blueliner has 30 assists, 38 points, 104 shots on net, 82 hits and 66 blocked shots through 72 games this season. Despite his run of assists from earlier in the season drying up over time, he managed to secure his highest number of helpers in a season since the 2018-19 campaign. Ekman-Larsson has three assists over his last four games and is a decent waiver-wire pickup in deep fantasy leagues that value category coverage.