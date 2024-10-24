Oliver Ekman-Larsson News: Nets first as Leaf

Ekman-Larsson scored a goal in a 5-1 loss to the Blues on Thursday.

It was OEL's first goal of the season. He crushed the puck from the top of the circle, and it hit a Blues player and deflected past Jordan Binnington. Ekman-Larsson is off to a strong start in Toronto with one goal and four assists, 22 shots, 15 hits and seven blocks. He has even seen some time on PP1 as the Leafs try to figure out how to inject some life in that struggling group. OEL is a solid depth defender in shallow leagues.