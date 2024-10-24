Oliver Ekman-Larsson News: Nets first goal with Toronto

Ekman-Larsson scored a goal in a 5-1 loss to the Blues on Thursday.

It was Ekman-Larsson's first goal of the season. He crushed the puck from the top of the circle, and it hit a Blues player and deflected past Jordan Binnington. Ekman-Larsson is off to a strong start in Toronto with one goal and four assists, 22 shots, 15 hits and seven blocks. He has even seen some time on the first power-play unit as the Leafs try to figure out how to inject some life in that struggling group. Ekman-Larsson is a solid depth defender in shallow leagues.