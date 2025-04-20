Fantasy Hockey
Oliver Ekman-Larsson News: Opens scoring in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Ekman-Larsson scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Senators in Game 1.

Ekman-Larsson returned from missing the last four regular-season games due to an upper-body injury. Prior to that absence, he was limited to four assists over his final 19 contests. Despite the late slump, the blueliner had 29 points, 118 shots on net, 108 hits, 83 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 77 appearances in the regular season. He opened the postseason on the third pairing, and if he stays there, it may be tough for him to be consistent on offense.

