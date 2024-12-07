Oliver Ekman-Larsson News: Produces assist in loss

Ekman-Larsson notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Ekman-Larsson has earned two helpers, six PIM, five shots on net and six hits over four games in December. That matches his point production from all of November. Ekman-Larsson will continue to see top-four minutes throughout 2024-25, but his hot start was likely a bit of a flash in the pan. He's collected 10 points, 47 shots on net, 41 hits, 27 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 27 contests.