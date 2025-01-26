Oliver Ekman-Larsson News: Puts up helper in loss

Ekman-Larsson logged an assist in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.

Ekman-Larsson helped out on Bobby McMann's first-period tally. This extended Ekman-Larsson's point streak to four games (one goal, five assists). In that span, he's seen steady top-four minutes. OEL is up to 21 points, 85 shots on net, 61 hits, 42 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-14 rating over 49 appearances, making him a solid all-around option in fantasy.