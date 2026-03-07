Oliver Ekman-Larsson headshot

Oliver Ekman-Larsson News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Ekman-Larsson (not injury related) will return to the lineup Saturday versus Tampa, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Ekman-Larsson was a healthy scratch the last two games as the Maple Leafs were fielding offers ahead of Friday's trade deadline, and didn't want him to suffer an injury. Ekman-Larsson is having his best offensive season since the 2015-16 campaign, when he tallied 21 goals and 55 points for Arizona. Ekman-Larsson has eight goals and 27 assists in 61 games this season.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
