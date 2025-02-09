Oliver Ekman-Larsson News: Records helper

Ekman-Larsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Ekman-Larsson ended a four-game point drought with the helper. It was his first point in three contests since his injury scare last Saturday versus the Oilers. For the season, the Swedish blueliner has 22 points, 88 shots on net, 64 hits, 44 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 54 appearances. He's on pace for a full-season total similar to the 32 points he put up over 80 regular-season outings in 2023-24 with the Panthers.