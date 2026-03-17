Oliver Ekman-Larsson News: Set to play Tuesday
Ekman-Larsson (personal) is slated to be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Islanders, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
Ekman-Larsson was considered a game-time decision after he welcomed a newborn into the world. The 34-year-old looks good to go after skating in warmups, and he should be back in the power-play mix as well. Simon Benoit is set to be scratched for Ekman-Larsson's return after a one-game absence.
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