Oliver Ekman-Larsson headshot

Oliver Ekman-Larsson News: Status uncertain for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Ekman-Larsson (personal) is expected to be a game-time decision Tuesday against the Islanders, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Per Masters, Ekman-Larsson is resting after welcoming his child into the world and will provide the team with an update on his status later Tuesday. Troy Stecher might come out of the lineup if Ekman-Larsson suits up against the Isles.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Toronto Maple Leafs
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