Oliver Ekman-Larsson headshot

Oliver Ekman-Larsson News: Unavailable Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Ekman-Larsson (personal) won't play against Minnesota on Sunday.

Ekman-Larsson has returned to Toronto for the birth of his child. He has produced eight goals, 35 points, 94 shots on net, 61 blocked shots and 75 hits across 65 appearances this season. The Maple Leafs recalled Henry Thrun from AHL Toronto on Sunday under emergency conditions to provide the team with some additional depth.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Toronto Maple Leafs
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