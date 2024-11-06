Oliver Kapanen News: Joining Swedish club

Kapanen was loaned to SHL club Timra IK on Wednesday.

Kapanen has already appeared in 12 games for the Habs this season, burning the first year of his entry-level contract even with the move overseas. In those appearances, the 21-year-old center notched two assists, 13 shots and one hit while averaging 11:38 of ice time. Once the SHL season wraps up, Kapanen could rejoin Montreal for the final games of the campaign.