Oliver Kapanen headshot

Oliver Kapanen News: Opens scoring in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Kapanen scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Sharks.

Kapanen saw just 9:55 of ice time in this contest, continuing a downward trend in his usage since the Olympic break. The 22-year-old is still listed on the second line, but expect Phillip Danault and Jake Evans to get more trust as shutdown centers in close games. Kapanen still has three goals over his last six games, and the 22-year-old is up to 19 tallies, 32 points, 106 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 60 appearances this season.

Oliver Kapanen
Montreal Canadiens
