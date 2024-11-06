Oliver Kapanen News: Picks up power-play helper

Kapanen logged a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

This was Kapanen's first point since he had an assist in his season debut Oct. 10 versus the Bruins. The 21-year-old saw a season-low 7:54 of ice time Tuesday, which could be a bad sign for his safety in the lineup. He has two helpers, 13 shots on net, six blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 12 appearances in a bottom-six role.