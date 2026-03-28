Oliver Kapanen headshot

Oliver Kapanen News: Scores, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Kapanen recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Kapanen was one of three players who recorded a goal and an assist for the Canadiens, with Alex Newhook and Ivan Demidov being the others. Kapanen continues to show glimpses of his talent and seems to be leaving his March slump in the rearview. The 22-year-old center had just two points (both goals) in nine contests since the beginning of the month and until March 19, but he's bounced back since then with three points over his last four outings. Still, the lack of productivity on a game-to-game basis limits his upside in most formats. With 35 points in 71 games, he remains a low-end fantasy asset despite his top-six role.

Oliver Kapanen
Montreal Canadiens
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