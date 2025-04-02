Oliver Kapanen News: Shifting back to NHL

Kapanen will rejoin the Canadiens on Wednesday.

Kapanen spent the season with Timra IK in the Swedish Hockey League, logging 15 goals and 20 helpers in 36 regular-season contests before kicking in another three points in six playoff games. Selected by the Habs in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old center saw action in 12 games with the Habs at the start of the 2024-25 campaign but failed to find the back of the net and only picked up two points.