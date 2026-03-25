Oliver Kapanen News: Sparks offense Tuesday
Kapanen scored a goal and placed two shots on net in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.
Kapanen helped turn the tide with the first goal for the Canadiens, who would tally five consecutive goals to win Tuesday's contest in convincing fashion. With the twine finder, he's up to 21 goals, 35 points, 117 shots on net and 66 blocked shots through 70 games this season. The 22-year-old center is now tied for second among rookies in goals, but firmly leads all rookie forwards in blocked shots. He provides solid fantasy value in category-based leagues moving forward.
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