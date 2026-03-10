Oliver Kapanen News: Tied for NHL rookie goal crown

Kapanen scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-1 win over Toronto.

It was his 20th goal of the season. That puts him in a three-way tie for first on the rookie goal list. Kapanen is there with Beckett Sennecke and Matthew Schaefer, two top-of-the-first-round draft picks. Kapenen was drafted at the end of the second round (64th overall). He has 33 points and 111 shots in 63 games.