Oliver Kylington Injury: Expected to play before break
Kylington (upper body) is expected to return to action before the Avalanche play their last game before the break Feb. 7 against Edmonton, per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.
Kylington has been out of action since Nov. 27. He has one goal and two points across eight appearances this season. He should see some action as a third-unit blueliner, possibly replacing Sam Malinski in the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now